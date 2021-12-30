Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,247 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $36,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND stock opened at $130.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.