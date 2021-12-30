Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,614,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,051 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $33,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $76,840,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $22,090,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

