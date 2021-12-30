Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,013 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,925 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $31,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,514 shares of company stock worth $3,739,237. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

EA opened at $133.14 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

