Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $32,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 11,058.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,268,000 after purchasing an additional 205,248 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $384.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

