Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.97

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and traded as low as $5.77. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 327,012 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.96.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 485,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 127,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,039,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 569,560 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $14,461,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.