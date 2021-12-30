Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.97

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and traded as low as $5.77. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 327,012 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $50,015.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Macleod purchased 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $76,578.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 485,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 127,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,039,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 569,560 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $14,461,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

