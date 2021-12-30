Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Trading Up 4.2%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $42.86. Approximately 436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 902,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Cowen increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Tarola bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

