Vitae Reaches Market Cap of $6.84 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vitae has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded up 27,415.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00000407 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,272.20 or 0.99601871 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 1,581,779,045.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

