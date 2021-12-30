VNT Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $780,086.23 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $780,086.23 and approximately $188,850.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00042198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006935 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain's official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. VNT Chain's official website is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

