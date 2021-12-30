Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 30,096 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 61,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 125,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

