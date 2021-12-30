Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on VLPNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 2,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.