W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.41

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.41 and last traded at $82.38, with a volume of 8880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (NYSE:WPC)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

