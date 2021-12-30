W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,176 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $21,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,704,000 after buying an additional 203,104 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 113.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Truist began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

