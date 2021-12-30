WABnetwork (WAB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $81,236.64 and approximately $11.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00042283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006960 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

