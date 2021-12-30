Wade G W & Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 50.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $147.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.