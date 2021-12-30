Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 244 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 144,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $138.66 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

