Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,900. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average of $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

