Warburg Research Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JST has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on JOST Werke in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on JOST Werke in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €49.10 ($55.80) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $731.59 million and a PE ratio of 15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70. JOST Werke has a 52 week low of €40.10 ($45.57) and a 52 week high of €57.80 ($65.68).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

