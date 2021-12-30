Warp Finance (WARP) Price Reaches $166.43 on Major Exchanges

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $777,888.98 and $174,035.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for about $166.43 or 0.00350003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012777 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003615 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00033350 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

