Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

