Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.8% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 277,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.34. The company has a market capitalization of $227.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

