Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Intel by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.