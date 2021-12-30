Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Donaldson worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,440 shares of company stock worth $715,453. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.76 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

