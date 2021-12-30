WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Stock Price Up 0.4%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) shares rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €5.16 ($5.86) and last traded at €5.16 ($5.86). Approximately 1,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.14 ($5.84).

The firm has a market cap of $788.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.18.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.