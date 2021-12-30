Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.23. Welbilt reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of WBT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.81. 17,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 2.29. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,375 shares of company stock worth $861,225. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 3,376.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,282,000 after buying an additional 3,814,817 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 129.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,701,000 after buying an additional 3,608,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 4,021.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,074,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,118 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth about $61,586,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $59,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

