Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.80. Welltower reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Welltower.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,481,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,892,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 697.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Welltower by 83.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 242,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 110,182 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.91. 23,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,681. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.
About Welltower
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.