Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.80. Welltower reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,481,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,892,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 697.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Welltower by 83.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 242,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 110,182 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.91. 23,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,681. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

