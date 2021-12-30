Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,869,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,391 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Welltower were worth $401,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

