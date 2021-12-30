WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.69. WestRock reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,921,000 after acquiring an additional 459,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 504,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after acquiring an additional 482,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,506 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

