White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Up 7.9%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) was up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 33,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 113,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The company has a market capitalization of C$119.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.66.

White Gold (CVE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 21,111 quartz claims across 31 properties covering approximately 420,836 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

