Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.34

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.34 and traded as high as $10.06. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 293,687 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $493.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.57%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

