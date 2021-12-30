Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.27 Million

Analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce sales of $139.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the lowest is $134.50 million. Whole Earth Brands posted sales of $75.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $500.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.78 million to $508.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $545.84 million, with estimates ranging from $540.13 million to $550.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

FREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 30.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 59,565 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,116,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 94,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $410.93 million, a P/E ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 0.35. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

