Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.27 Million

Analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce sales of $139.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the lowest is $134.50 million. Whole Earth Brands posted sales of $75.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $500.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.78 million to $508.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $545.84 million, with estimates ranging from $540.13 million to $550.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 30.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 59,565 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,116,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:FREE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 94,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $410.93 million, a P/E ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 0.35. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.
About Whole Earth Brands
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
