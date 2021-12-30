Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 239.60 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 235.20 ($3.16). Approximately 248,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,207,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.09).

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 313 ($4.21) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.84) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 290 ($3.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 420 ($5.65) to GBX 450 ($6.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.84) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 356 ($4.79).

The stock has a market cap of £610.67 million and a PE ratio of 11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 236.31.

In other news, insider Christopher Rogers bought 20,543 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £45,810.89 ($61,582.05).

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

