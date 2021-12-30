Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX:WOA) Insider Acquires A$30,000.00 in Stock

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX:WOA) insider Anthony Maslin bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,739.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.92.

Wide Open Agriculture Company Profile

Wide Open Agriculture Limited operates as a regenerative food and farming company in Australia. It offers grass-fed, and regenerative beef and lamb under the Dirty Clean Food brand name through retail and online sales. The company also invests in, owns, and manages farmland management business. In addition, it engages in the production of hemps and carbon-neutral oat milk products; and focuses on the development of lupin and plant-based protein business.

