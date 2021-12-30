Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

