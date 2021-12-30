Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 106.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,848,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $401.55 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.34 and a 200 day moving average of $374.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

