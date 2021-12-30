Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.45 and its 200-day moving average is $222.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

