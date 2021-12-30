Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

IWB stock opened at $265.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $206.71 and a 52-week high of $266.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

