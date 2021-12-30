Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,999,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,275,508,000 after purchasing an additional 92,447 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

NYSE:HD opened at $410.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.99. The company has a market cap of $429.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

