Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $6.94 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $81.04 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.42.

