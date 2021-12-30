Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,887 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $21,222,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,980,000 after acquiring an additional 373,147 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,138 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after acquiring an additional 317,460 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.