Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 960.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,581,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock opened at $139.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.17. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $140.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.