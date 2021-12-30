WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,453 USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in USA Truck in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in USA Truck by 71.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in USA Truck by 19.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in USA Truck by 123.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in USA Truck by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Truck alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.