WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,926 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,926 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,677 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth $63,154,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

