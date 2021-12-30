WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $3,432,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $713,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth about $21,214,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

HGV opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HGV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

