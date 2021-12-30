WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 51.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,757 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after buying an additional 2,701,841 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 197,213 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTTR opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $673.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

