WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $142,000 Holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

METC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $581.80 million, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.09.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

In related news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $890,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

