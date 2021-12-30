WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arko by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after purchasing an additional 115,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Arko by 60.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arko by 62.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,380,000 after buying an additional 856,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arko by 1,904.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 910,308 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

ARKO opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

