WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.20. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.32.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

