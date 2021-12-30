WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $222,000 Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,552 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. Barclays dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.24.

Shares of TRIP opened at $27.21 on Thursday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.