Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires 570 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,828,000 after acquiring an additional 769,962 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,813,000 after purchasing an additional 290,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,926,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,775,000 after acquiring an additional 101,778 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,295 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.22. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $51.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

