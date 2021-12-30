Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

CMCSA stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

